Continental showcasing autonomous driving control unit at CES

4 January 2018

At CES, Continental will showcase a highly flexible computing platform for automated driving systems and the processing of large amounts of data. Developed by Continental’s San Jose Research & Development Center in collaboration with Xilinx, the Assisted & Automated Driving Control Unit will enable Continental’s customers to get to market faster by building upon the Open Computing Language (OpenCL) framework, standardized by the Khronos Group, a consortium focused on the creation of open standards for graphics, media and parallel computation.

Automated Driving will generate significant amounts of data from sensors and other inputs such as radar, camera, LiDAR and maps. The data can be processed in either the individual sensor or on a central control unit, constructing a high-precision environment model of the vehicle’s surroundings. The greater the data volume to be processed and analyzed, the more computing power is needed. This, in turn, drives the need for control units that are more powerful than the ones currently in use today.

The platform provides heterogeneous computing options such as a Central Processing Unit (CPU); Graphics Processing Unit (GPU); Digital Signal Processor (DSP); and now with the help of Xilinx, a Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) which offers a customizable hardware acceleration solution.





This provides developers the ability to optimize software for the appropriate processing engine or to create their own hardware accelerators with the Xilinx programmable logic. Developers can optimize performance, without sacrificing latency, power dissipation, or the flexibility to move software algorithms between the integrated chips, as the project progresses.

The Assisted & Automated Driving Control Unit offers a scalable product family for assisted and automated driving fulfilling the highest safety requirements (ASIL D) by 2019. This platform will provide a variety of communication ports for the necessary data flow.

During development, Continental distinguishes between an Assisted Driving Control Unit and an Automated Driving Control Unit. The first product of this scalable family is a module for advanced driver assistance systems that offers a complete, cost-optimized package connecting sensors and actuators with the perfect balance of central intelligence, safety, and security.

The control unit for automated driving follows closely behind as a powerful computer that meets the requirements of highly automated driving, with a special focus on new digital structures for comprehensive environment modeling, ASIL D and real-time performance, while providing a heightened ease of use to developers by offering an OpenCL path into every chip present.