Tesla reports best quarter for combined Model S and X deliveries; only 1,550 Model 3

4 January 2018

Tesla reported Q4 deliveries of 29,870 vehicles, of which 15,200 were Model S (51%); 13,120 were Model X (44%); and 1,550 (5%) were Model 3. These results marked the best quarter for combined Model S and X deliveries, representing a 27% increase over Q4 2016, and a 9% increase over Q3 2017, Tesla’s previous best quarter.

In total, Tesla exceeded its previously announced guidance by delivering 101,312 Model S and X vehicles in 2017—a 33% increase over 2016.

In addition to Q4 deliveries, about 2,520 Model S and X vehicles and 860 Model 3 vehicles were in transit to customers at the end of the quarter. These will be counted as deliveries in Q1 2018.

Q4 production totaled 24,565 vehicles, of which 2,425 were Model 3 (10%). Tesla slightly reduced Model S and X production in Q4 because of the reallocation of some of the manufacturing workforce towards Model 3 production, which also caused inventory to decline.

Tesla said that it made “major progress” during Q4 in addressing the Model 3 production bottlenecks, with our production rate increasing “significantly” towards the end of the quarter.

In the last seven working days of the quarter, Tesla produced 793 Model 3s; in the last few days, it hit a production rate on each of its manufacturing lines that extrapolates to more than 1,000 Model 3s per week, the company said.

As a result of the significant growth in the production rate, Tesla made as many Model 3s since 9 December as it did in the more than four months of Model 3 production up to that point.

Tesla expects to have a slightly more gradual ramp through Q1, likely ending the quarter at a weekly rate of about 2,500 Model 3 vehicles. The company said that intended to achieve the 5,000 per week milestone articulated earlier this year by the end of Q2 2018.