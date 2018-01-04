« Hyundai Motor and Aurora partner to develop Level 4 autonomous vehicles by 2021; new autonomous features on next-gen fuel cell vehicle | Main

California legislator introduces bill requiring all new passenger vehicles to be ZEVs after 1 Jan 2040

4 January 2018

California state legislator Phil Ting has introduced a bill—AB 1745—that all new passenger vehicles in the state be zero emissions vehicles after 1 January 2040. For the purposes of the bill, zero emissions vehicles cannot produce exhaust emissions of any criteria pollutant or greenhouse gas under any operational mode or condition; upstream emissions are not counted.

AB 1745, the Clean Cars 2040 Act, would not apply to large commercial vehicles (larger than 10,000 pounds); the bill also allows people moving into California to keep their vehicles, whether ZEV or not.

Specifically, the bill would prohibit the Department of Motor Vehicles from accepting an application for original registration of a motor vehicle unless the vehicle is a ZEV, as defined.

California has set ambitious goals to reduce GHG emissions by 40% below 1990 levels by 2030. There are nearly 300,000 EVs on California roads today. In 2016, approximately 2.09 million new cars were sold in California, and 1.9% were EVs.