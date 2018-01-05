« SoCalGas, partners developing technology to make carbon fiber during hydrogen production from methane; reducing the cost of H2 and cutting GHG | Main | Excelfore, Molex introducing 10 Gbps automotive Ethernet platform at CES »

Average US new vehicle fuel economy in December down from November; 2017 average unchanged from 2016

5 January 2018

The average fuel economy (window-sticker value) of new vehicles sold in the US in December was 25.0 mpg 9.4 l/100 km)—down 0.2 mpg from the revised value for November, according to the monthly report from Dr. Michael Sivak and Brandon Schoettle at University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute (UMTRI). This drop likely reflects the increased proportion of light trucks versus passenger cars in the sales mix, they suggested. The average fuel economy of new vehicles sold in the US 2017 was 25.2 mpg (9.33 l/100 km), unchanged from 2016.

The value for December is up 4.9 mpg since October 2007 (the first month of their monitoring), but down 0.5 mpg from the peak of 25.5 mpg reached in August 2014.





The University of Michigan Eco-Driving Index (EDI)—an index that estimates the average monthly emissions of greenhouse gases generated by an individual US driver—was 0.83 in October 2017, unchanged from September 2017 (the lower the value, the better). The EDI indicates that the average new-vehicle driver produced 17% lower emissions in October 2017 than in October 2007, but 5% higher emissions than the record low reached in November 2013.





The EDI takes into account both vehicle fuel economy and distance driven (the latter relying on data that are published with a two-month lag).