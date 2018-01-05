« Average US new vehicle fuel economy in December down from November; 2017 average unchanged from 2016 | Main

Excelfore, Molex introducing 10 Gbps automotive Ethernet platform at CES

5 January 2018

Molex and Excelfore have developed a 10 Gbps Ethernet Automotive Network designed to accelerate data bandwidth in intelligent connected vehicles. Integrating highly reliable high-speed data transmission, prioritization, scalability and security, the new Molex network platform featuring Excelfore connected mobility solutions will be officially unveiled at CES 2018.

Based on an automotive-grade high-speed gateway, the Molex 10 Gbps Ethernet Automotive Network accommodates different vehicle profiles with end-to-end data integration and prioritization. The platform incorporates Excelfore Protocol Stacks and eSync System for OTA updates, diagnostics, telematics and analytic smart learning integration.

Designed for secure transmission with a vehicle and the various electronic end devices within the vehicle, the eSync System can push data via cloud-based eSync servers to the vehicle for OTA software and firmware updates, or pull data for diagnosing and tracking vehicle status and performance.

Excelfore protocol stacks for in-vehicle Ethernet audio-video bridging (AVB) and time sensitive networking (TSN) run on cameras, video displays, head units, ECUs, and network gateways so that CAN, LIN, and other busses can be reached by Ethernet.





The eSync System uses a patented Adaptive Delta Compression Engine to optimize compression of OTA software updates and minimize airtime for delivery. All OTA and diagnostic traffic is fully encrypted and secure with authentication in both directions. The policy engine architecture allows for customized policies to be established in accordance with an OEM’s specifications.

A diagnostics-over-IP (DoIP) gateway permits discovery of all components in the vehicle and establishes an IP-addressable route to each. Troubleshooting and repairs are simplified because all system components are accessible from one test port, whether the vehicle is diagnosed in a dealership service bay or remotely by the OEM.

Excelfore provides middleware solutions for in-vehicle and vehicle-to-cloud smart mobility networks, enabling automotive OEMs to build the next generation of connected cars. The Molex demonstration at CES 2018 will showcase how Excelfore solutions streamline integration and over-the-air (OTA) diagnostics, firmware and software updates to different automotive devices, from different vendors, running different operating systems, across multiple networks.