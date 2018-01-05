« DENSO partners with and invests in FLOSFIA to develop next-gen gallium oxide power semiconductor devices for electrified vehicles | Main | Anellotech begins key R&D program at newly commissioned TCat-8 pilot plant »

Continental to acquire 5% stake in HERE; collaborating on dynamically maintaining and updating HD maps

5 January 2018

Continental has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 5% indirect ownership stake in HERE Technologies, a global leader in mapping and location services. The share will be sold by HERE’s current indirect shareholders, Audi AG, BMW Group and Daimler AG. The involved parties have agreed not to disclose any financial details. The transaction is subject to merger control approval.

In addition to the investment, Continental will sign a collaboration agreement with HERE. The aim is to pave the way for technologies that facilitate the reliable availability of highly accurate data for the efficient transportation of people and their goods. The companies are focused on global solutions to support the needs of the automotive and mobility industries across all major markets.

Continental and HERE have already proven their expertise in joint development projects. This new collaboration will leverage the complementary technologies of both companies. This includes Continental’s experience from its Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) business unit in mobility services and in service operations, the know-how of the Continental affiliate Elektrobit in software, cyber security and embedded systems capabilities as well as HERE’s expertise in high-resolution digital mapping, software and cloud services.

In doing so, Continental and HERE will go beyond their pre-existing business relationships in hardware, software, data and services. Together they intend to build systems that make use of HERE HD Live Map, the map for automated vehicles, and the cloud connectivity that comes with it for new applications and refinements in vehicle automation and mobility services.

They will, for example, explore the creation of more precise electronic horizons (eHorizon) in advanced driver assistance systems, providing vehicles and their drivers with a highly accurate and fresh view of the road ahead. They will also explore how the positioning of a vehicle on the road can be improved and how the information needed for it can be maintained and updated dynamically.