Cummins Westport receives 2018 emissions certifications for ultra-low NOx ISX12N natural gas engine

5 January 2018

Cummins Westport Inc. (CWI) received certifications from both the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and California Air Resources Board (ARB) for its 2018 ISX12N natural gas engine. (Earlier post.) Like the Cummins Westport L9N engine, the ISX12N meets California ARB optional Low NO x standard of 0.02 g/bhp-hr, a 90% reduction from engines operating at the current EPA NO x limit of 0.2 g/bhp-hr. The ISX12N also meets 2017 EPA greenhouse gas emission (GHG) requirements.

The ISX12N is the first Class 8 truck engine for larger heavy-duty vehicles to certify to the 0.02 g/bhp-hr optional standard, providing the trucking industry with a near-zero emissions solution today.

Based on the ISX12 G, first introduced in 2013, the ISX12N natural gas engine will be available with ratings from 320 to 400 hp and up to 1,450 lb-ft (1,966 N·m) of peak torque. The ISX12N is designed for line haul, regional haul, refuse, and vocational trucks, as well as motorcoach and commuter buses.

Like Cummins Westport’s new L9N and B6.7N engines, the ISX12N will feature a new engine control module with improved durability, on-board diagnostics, an enhanced, maintenance-free three-way catalyst, and a closed crankcase ventilation system.

All CWI engines offer customers the choice of using compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG), or renewable natural gas (RNG) as a fuel. RNG is pipeline-quality natural gas produced from the decomposition of organic waste, which can come from a variety of sources such as dairy farms, landfills, and urban waste treatment plants. Combining Cummins Westport’s ultra low emission engines with RNG fuel provides additional and significant GHG reductions.

Production of the ISX12N will begin in February of 2018.

Cummins Westport acknowledged engine development funding support from the South Coast Air Quality Management District, SoCalGas, California Energy Commission, and Clean Energy Fuels.