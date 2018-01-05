« Rice researchers show how to optimize nanomaterials as replacements for platinum in fuel-cell cathodes | Main | SoCalGas, partners developing technology to make carbon fiber during hydrogen production from methane; reducing the cost of H2 and cutting GHG »

Average gasoline prices in US up 13% in 2017 from 2016, but lower than in 2015

5 January 2018

US regular retail gasoline prices averaged $2.41 per gallon in 2017, 27 cents/gal (13%) higher than in 2016, but two cents/gal less than in 2015, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA). Higher crude oil prices in 2017 contributed to higher gasoline prices.





Source: US EIA, Gasoline and Diesel Fuel Update

In 3 of the 10 cities for which EIA collects weekly retail price data, gasoline prices exceeded $3.00/gal at least once in 2017, and prices in every city except Houston exceeded $2.50/gal at some point in the year. Of the 10 cities for which EIA collects data, retail prices in San Francisco were the highest for all but 13 weeks of 2017. San Francisco prices peaked in November at $3.28/gal.

On 25 August, the landfall of Hurricane Harvey resulted in refinery and infrastructure outages in the Gulf Coast, which led to increased gasoline prices, particularly along the East Coast and Gulf Coast.