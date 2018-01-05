« Toyota Research Institute introducing next-generation automated driving research vehicle at CES: Platform 3.0 | Main | DENSO partners with and invests in FLOSFIA to develop next-gen gallium oxide power semiconductor devices for electrified vehicles »

ON Semiconductor introduces scalable image sensor platform for ADAS and autonomous driving; up to 8.3MP resolution

5 January 2018

ON Semiconductor announced a scalable family of CMOS image sensors to address the spectrum of applications for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving. The sensors have resolutions scaling from 8.3 megapixels (MP) down to 1.2 MP, with industry-leading low-light performance from 4.2 µm pixels. The AR0820AT, AR0220AT and AR0138AT form a scalable image sensor family which provides a range of resolutions suited to new-generation ADAS and autonomous driving systems.

Additional features include functional safety up to ASIL-C, high-dynamic range (HDR), an industry-first cybersecurity option and second-generation wafer stacking technology that reduces package size. Individual products in this platform are currently under evaluation by many technology partners, including Mobileye and NVIDIA, for use with its DRIVE AI computing platform for autonomous vehicles.

Automakers need different resolutions to address segmentation in their product lines, where specific safety features are standard, but additional cameras or higher resolution cameras enable more advanced safety and luxury capabilities as customer options.

The large 4.2 µm pixel delivers leadership performance in low-light scenarios such as night-time emergency braking for pedestrians and cyclists that is being added to safety tests defined by Euro NCAP. The family’s cybersecurity technology helps ensure reliable and secure operation when multiple cameras around the vehicle are connected to a centralized system where data and commands must travel by wires between the sensor and the processor.

For advanced imaging capabilities, software and algorithm testing is typically the longest task in the development program. With ON Semiconductor’s family of scalable image sensors, customers can start early development with one sensor to adapt their algorithms to the pixel performance and system features, and then extend to additional resolutions with further testing. This shortens project time-to-market and reduces overall development costs across a family of camera system implementations.

ON Semiconductor will be demonstrating its new family of scalable image sensors, plus a wide range of other leading-edge semiconductor-based solutions for automotive and other sectors, at CES 2018.