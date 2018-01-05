« Cummins Westport receives 2018 emissions certifications for ultra-low NOx ISX12N natural gas engine | Main | Rice researchers show how to optimize nanomaterials as replacements for platinum in fuel-cell cathodes »
ON Semiconductor joins CharIN Ecosystems in development of electric mobility standards
5 January 2018
ON Semiconductor has joined the global Charging Interface Initiative e.V. (CharIN) ecosystem with the goals of promoting standards for charging systems in electric vehicles (EV), creating requirements for the evolution of EV charging systems and developing a certification system for manufacturers to implement charging systems into their products.
ON Semiconductor offers core technologies for vehicle electrification, particularly the company’s extensive automotive qualified power management portfolio including: IGBTs, high voltage gate drivers, super junction rectifiers, high voltage MOSFETs, high voltage DC-DC converters, as well as Wide Band Gap (WBG) devices in Silicon Carbide (SiC) and Gallium Nitride (GaN) for next generation solutions.
Beyond silicon development, investments in advanced packaging include: high power modules, single/dual sided cooled and dual sided direct cooled packages. With sensing, communication and analog solutions, ON Semiconductor has nearly all the components for current and future EV charging infrastructure needs.
At ON Semiconductor, our core business is Power Management, and we support virtually every requirement with products that range from low drop-out regulators, to switched mode power supplies to sophisticated power management ICs (PMICs), positioning the company as an unrivaled supplier of power solutions for the rapidly emerging EV and hybrid electric vehicle market.
We are seeing a ramp-up of our IGBT modules and FETs for electric vehicle charger designs. We expect next generation semiconductor materials such as silicon carbide and gallium nitride to drive improving power density and efficiency. We look forward to bringing this expertise to the CharIN ecosystem and collaborating with other industry leaders to create a Combined Charging System and supporting the continued evolution of EV charging infrastructure.—Ali Husain, senior manager, power conversion and motor control solutions
January 5, 2018 in Brief | Permalink | Comments (0)
Verify your Comment
Previewing your Comment
This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.
As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.
Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.
Comments