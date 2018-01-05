« Cummins Westport receives 2018 emissions certifications for ultra-low NOx ISX12N natural gas engine | Main | Rice researchers show how to optimize nanomaterials as replacements for platinum in fuel-cell cathodes »

ON Semiconductor joins CharIN Ecosystems in development of electric mobility standards

5 January 2018

ON Semiconductor has joined the global Charging Interface Initiative e.V. (CharIN) ecosystem with the goals of promoting standards for charging systems in electric vehicles (EV), creating requirements for the evolution of EV charging systems and developing a certification system for manufacturers to implement charging systems into their products.

ON Semiconductor offers core technologies for vehicle electrification, particularly the company’s extensive automotive qualified power management portfolio including: IGBTs, high voltage gate drivers, super junction rectifiers, high voltage MOSFETs, high voltage DC-DC converters, as well as Wide Band Gap (WBG) devices in Silicon Carbide (SiC) and Gallium Nitride (GaN) for next generation solutions.

Beyond silicon development, investments in advanced packaging include: high power modules, single/dual sided cooled and dual sided direct cooled packages. With sensing, communication and analog solutions, ON Semiconductor has nearly all the components for current and future EV charging infrastructure needs.