Argus Cyber Security collaborates with Renesas to secure connected and autonomous vehicles against cyber-attacks

6 January 2018

Argus Cyber Security, a global leader in automotive cyber security, announced the integration of two of its solution suites with Renesas Electronics Corporation to protect vehicle infotainment and telematics units, potentially the most vulnerable attack surfaces in connected and autonomous vehicles, against cyber-attacks.

Argus Connectivity Protection and Argus Lifespan Protection have been integrated with Renesas’ R-Car H3 system-on-chip (SoC), an automotive computing platform solution for advanced driving support systems and in-vehicle infotainment systems.

Argus Connectivity Protection prevents malware installation, detects operating system anomalies, isolates suspicious activity and stops attacks from spreading to the in-vehicle network. Argus Lifespan Protection enables automakers and fleet managers to continuously monitor the cyber health of their vehicles in the cloud, provides big data analytics to identify patterns and emerging attacks and future-proofs vehicles through over-the-air security updates. By combining the two companies’ technologies, the integrated solution will enable automakers to seamlessly embed crucial cyber security measures without impacting production cycles or increasing project risk.