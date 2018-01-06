« Excelfore, Molex introducing 10 Gbps automotive Ethernet platform at CES | Main | Mobileye and Spain’s Road Safety Authority DGT collaborate to prepare for autonomous driving »

Print this post

VARD to build electric ferry for Boreal

6 January 2018

Norway-based global shipbuilder VARD has secured a contract for the construction of one electric car- and passenger ferry for Boreal in Norway.





The new car- and passenger ferry is specially designed for environmentally friendly operations in the Norwegian fjords. The ferry, designed by Multi Maritime, will measure 74 meters in length with a beam of 14.20 meters, and will have a total capacity of up to 60 cars and 199 passengers and crew.

The hull of the vessel will be built by Vard Braila in Romania. Delivery of the ferry is scheduled from Vard Brevik in Norway in 3Q 2019. The ferry will commence operations in Norway from January 2020, crossing Kvanndal-Utne at the west-coast of Norway, where Boreal has been awarded a nine-year contract with the Norwegian government.

Boreal is a leading nationwide public transport provider in Norway. The company operates buses, coaches, trams, high-speed passenger ferries and car ferries. Its subsidiaries Boreal Buss AS, Boreal Sjø AS and Boreal Bane AS, operate public transport services through public sector tender contracts with clients. Boreal has approximately 2,000 employees, and is headquartered in Stavanger, Norway.