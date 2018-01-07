« Sumitomo, DENSO invest in ActiveScaler for Managed MaaS | Main | ExxonMobil announces 6th oil discovery offshore Guyana with Ranger-1; Guyana may move from non-producer to regional powerhouse »

Faurecia and Accenture partner on products and services for connected and autonomous vehicles

7 January 2018

Leading global automotive supplier Faurecia and Accenture, a global professional services company, signed a memorandum of understanding for a five-year collaboration on mobility services. Faurecia and Accenture will combine their innovation expertise and co-invest to develop products and services for connected and autonomous vehicles.

They will focus initially on two areas: cognitive technologies to reinvent the on-board user experience, and services to enhance health and wellness.

They also intend to leverage digital technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), advanced analytics, augmented and virtual reality, blockchain and quantum computing to further accelerate Faurecia’s digital transformation. Their expertise for these initiatives will be organized within a “digital services factory.”

This collaboration illustrates what Accenture refers to as Industry X.0, the shift of industrial manufacturing to digital products and services that will increasingly require new methods and processes to produce and deliver them as well as support them in the field.