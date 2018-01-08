« Orders beginning for Ford F-150 Diesel; best-in-class torque, towing, targeted EPA-est. 30 mpg | Main | Nissan delivers 300,000th Nissan LEAF »

AeroVironment introducing new TurboDX charging station at CES

8 January 2018

At CES, AeroVironment launched a new electric vehicle charging station that offers more flexibility, durability, and reliability. A networked solution for residential, commercial, workplace, and utility customers, the new TurboDX gives business owners the option of Bluetooth-enabled access control without networking fees or networked enabled access control.

Built on an open network, TurboDX offers the ability easily to change network providers without having the added cost of switching or purchasing new hardware. Owners can choose from a variety of Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP)-compliant network providers.

Built upon the same technology as AeroVironment’s TurboCord & EVSE_RS charging solutions, TurboDX can be easily configured to accommodate the specific needs of employers, landlords and property managers who need a flexible solution to meet the charging demands of their EV-driving staff, tenants and patrons.

TurboDX can accommodate a triple, dual, or quad installation, allowing for more cars to charge simultaneously. It is available in both 16 and 32 amp versions (240-volts) and with the option for 15 ft. or 25 ft. cords. A modular design makes it easy to expand the number of chargers as needed over time. Additionally, TurboDX is slim and compact, making it easy to mount even if space is an issue.

TurboDX incorporates a proprietary thermal management algorithm allowing for a connected vehicle to charge during high ambient temperature conditions, while continuously monitoring to ensure safe operation.

The TurboDX works with all production battery electric and hybrid plug-in vehicles on the market today, including: Nissan Leaf, BMW i series, Chevrolet Bolt EV Fiat 500e, Ford Focus Electric, Kia Soul EV, Mercedes B-Class Electric Drive, Mitsubishi i-MiEV, Smart Electric Drive, Tesla Model S, Tesla Model X, Volkswagen e-Golf, Chevy Bolt, Tesla Model 3 and more.

TurboDX has been certified by international regulatory agencies for safety & security. It has obtained UL and IEC certification (Europe) and an OEM-packaged version of the TurboDX has completed China regulatory certification. We were the very first company to achieve UL listing for electric vehicle supply equipment. In fact, all of our EV chargers are tested and certified by the UL before we sell them. This ensures that they are safe, durable and meet our high standards.

TurboDX has already started shipping and is available now. It will be available for purchase online at Amazon, evsolutions.com, and Home Depot beginning 30 January 2018 at a starting MSRP of $469.