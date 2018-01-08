« NVIDIA delivering Xavier processors, expands DRIVE software to three platforms; partnering with Aurora, Uber and ZF/Baidu | Main | Orders beginning for Ford F-150 Diesel; best-in-class torque, towing, targeted EPA-est. 30 mpg »

Print this post

Volkswagen I.D. BUZZ to use NVIDIA technology for AI Co-Pilot capabilities

8 January 2018

At the kickoff of the 2018 International CES, Volkswagen CEO Dr. Herbert Diess and NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang discussed on stage how AI is transforming the auto industry and highlighted the new I.D. BUZZ, Volkswagen’s electric rebirth of the iconic Volkswagen MicroBus, infused with NVIDIA AI technology for the cockpit and self-driving.

Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing the car. Autonomous driving, zero tailpipe emission mobility and digital networking are virtually impossible without advances in AI and deep learning. Combining the imagination of Volkswagen with NVIDIA, the leader in AI technology, enables us to take a big step into the future. —Dr. Herbert Diess

In just a few years, every new vehicle should have AI assistants for voice, gesture and facial recognition as well as augmented reality. Working with Volkswagen, we are creating a new generation of cars that are safer, more enjoyable to ride in than anything that has come before, and accessible to everyone. —Jensen Huang

AI infusion into Volkswagen I.D. BUZZ can enable “Intelligent Co-Pilot” capabilities, which will include convenience and driver assistance systems based on processing sensor data from both inside and outside of the car. The systems can be enhanced throughout the life of the vehicle via software updates, and can gain new capabilities as further developments are made in autonomous driving. Via deep learning, the car of the future will learn to accurately assess situations and analyze the behavior of others on the road, enabling it to make the right decisions.

Building on the NVIDIA DRIVE IX Intelligent Experience platform, AI-enabled features such as facial recognition for unlocking the vehicle from the outside, driver alerts for bicycles, gesture recognition for user controls, natural language understanding for voice control, and gaze tracking for driver distraction alerts are all possible.

The I.D. BUZZ is part of the I.D. family with which Volkswagen will launch its electric car campaign and gradually introduce autonomous driving capabilities starting in 2020. More than 20 fully electric vehicles are planned by 2025 toward its goal of becoming the world leader in this area.