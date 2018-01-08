« BYTON unveils drivable electric SUV concept at CES; production model in 2019 | Main | Ujet introduces electric scooter at CES »

Print this post

GAC Motor to introduce signature sedan and new electric concept car at Detroit show

8 January 2018

China-based GAC Motor will feature its existing sedan, SUV, minivan and NEV at the 2018 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit. A new sedan model and a concept car will also make their world debuts during GAC Motor’s press conference.

GAC Motor’s exhibition at 2018 NAIAS will feature high-end models including the GA8, GS8 and GM8, which provided safe and reliable service for attendees at the Fortune Global Forum 2017 as the event’s official service vehicles.

GAC Motor will debut the GA4, an all-new signature sedan at 2018 NAIAS. This GA4 is a mainstream sedan built on GAC Motor’s own A-Class sedan platform. GAC will also release its first compact new-energy concept SUV designed for the North American market, called the Enverge.

In 2017, GAC motor met its target of annual sales volume of 500,000 for the year in China, with a 37.2% year-on-year increase. GAC Motor has received top quality ratings from JD Power for five consecutive years.