Citroën introduces new E-MEHARI; hard top version

8 January 2018

Following on from the “Styled by Courrèges” limited edition available since November 2017 (earlier post), Citroën has presented the new E-MEHARI. The battery-electric, iconically styled four-seater cabriolet is now available in a hard top version with side windows and an opening rear window, having transformed into a real family car.

Citroën E-MEHARI is powered by a latest-generation lithium metal polymer (LMP) battery from the Bolloré group, impervious to weather variations and tested over more than 150 million kilometers. Citroën E-MEHARI reaches a top speed of 110 km/h (62 mph), and features a near 20% increase in engine torque—166 N·m up to 3,700 rpm and 140 N·m beyond.





It has a certified combined range of 195 km (121 miles) according to the NEDC standard (New European Driving Cycle) and can be fully charged in 10.5 hours with a 16A system or in 16.5 hours via 10A household sockets.

Launched in 1968, the original Méhari was an off-road compact SUV produced until 1988. (A mehari is a type of camel.) The new E-MEHARI remains faithful to the spirit of the 1968 Méhari, but with the hard top version can function as a city car in all weather.

Additional equipment includes an Easy Entry system, central locking, airbags, automatic high beam function, low tire pressure monitoring) and improvements in terms of quality, safety and comfort on board.

The vehicle features a new welded structure with reinforced anticorrosion treatment and optimized thermal and acoustic isolation.

The new model’s body design has been enhanced by wing and sill panel extensions and black bumpers. The gloss front and rear bumpers are now solid-dyed in the same color as the body.

Assembled at the PSA Group’s Rennes plant, New Citroën E-MEHARI is the first electric vehicle to earn “Origine France Guaranteed “ certification. The battery is produced near Quimper in Brittany.

New Citroën E-MEHARI is already available to order across the entire Citroën France network, starting at €19,500 (US$23,400) for the Soft Top version, including the €6,000 green bonus, and at €20,700 for the Hard Top version, also including the green bonus.