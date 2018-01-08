« AeroVironment introducing new TurboDX charging station at CES | Main | Citroën introduces new E-MEHARI; hard top version »

Nissan delivers 300,000th Nissan LEAF

8 January 2018

Nissan has sold its 300,000th Nissan LEAF globally since the model first went on sale in 2010. The battery-electric LEAF is the world’s first mass-produced—and best-selling—electric car.

Nissan launched a fully redesigned version of the LEAF in September 2017. The new Nissan LEAF is slated for deliveries in January in the US, Canada and Europe and will be sold in more than 60 markets worldwide.