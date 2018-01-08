« AeroVironment introducing new TurboDX charging station at CES | Main | Citroën introduces new E-MEHARI; hard top version »
Nissan delivers 300,000th Nissan LEAF
8 January 2018
Nissan has sold its 300,000th Nissan LEAF globally since the model first went on sale in 2010. The battery-electric LEAF is the world’s first mass-produced—and best-selling—electric car.
Nissan launched a fully redesigned version of the LEAF in September 2017. The new Nissan LEAF is slated for deliveries in January in the US, Canada and Europe and will be sold in more than 60 markets worldwide.
These numbers prove that the Nissan LEAF remains the most advanced car in the world, with the widest reach and the greatest availability. The new Nissan LEAF is the icon of Nissan Intelligent Mobility because it delivers an even more exciting drive and enhanced ownership experience and contributes to a better world. It will take Nissan's EV leadership even further.—Nissan Executive Vice President Daniele Schillaci
January 8, 2018 in Brief | Permalink | Comments (1)
How does this compare with TESLA during the same period?
Posted by: HarveyD | January 08, 2018 at 09:01 AM