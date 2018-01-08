« First serially-built Pipistrel 2-seat electric trainer makes flight in Australia, handed over to owner | Main | Volkswagen I.D. BUZZ to use NVIDIA technology for AI Co-Pilot capabilities »

NVIDIA delivering Xavier processors, expands DRIVE software to three platforms; partnering with Aurora, Uber and ZF/Baidu

8 January 2018

NVIDIA is delivering first samples of its Xavier processors (earlier post) to customers this quarter. Xavier, an all-new AI supercomputer designed for use in self-driving cars, is a complete system-on-chip (SoC), integrating a new 512-core Volta GPU, a custom 8-core CPU architecture, and a new computer vision acceleratora, new deep learning accelerator, and new 8K HDR video processors.

Xavier will power the NVIDIA DRIVE software stack, now expanded to a trio of AI platforms covering every aspect of the experience inside next-generation automobiles. DRIVE Xavier delivers 30 trillion operations per second (TOPS) while consuming just 30 watts. Xavier is 15 times more energy efficient than the previous generation architecture.





With more than 9 billion transistors, Xavier is the most complex system on a chip ever created, representing the work of more than 2,000 NVIDIA engineers over a four-year period, and an investment of $2 billion in research and development.

Complementing the original NVIDIA DRIVE AV autonomous vehicle platform, which uses neural networks to let cars drive themselves, NVIDIA unveiled at CES two new software platforms: DRIVE IX and DRIVE AR.

DRIVE IX, an intelligent experience software development kit, will enable AI assistants for both drivers and passengers, using sensors inside and outside the car.

DRIVE AR is the augmented reality SDK; the software platform for the AI car will fuse computer vision, computer graphics and AI. DRIVE AR will enable next-generation augmented reality interfaces that deliver information points of interest along a drive, create alerts and navigate safely and easily.

Pegasus. Xavier is a key part of the NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus AI computing platform. (Earlier post.) Delivering the performance of a trunk full of PCs in an auto-grade form factor the size of a license plate, it’s the world’s first AI car supercomputer designed for fully autonomous Level 5 robotaxis.





With an unprecedented 320 TOPS of deep learning calculations and the ability to run numerous deep neural networks at the same time, Pegasus will provide everything needed for safe autonomous driving.

Pegasus is built on two Xavier SoCs and two next-generation NVIDIA GPUs. Customers will get the first samples of Pegasus with its 320 trillion operations per second of processing performance in mid-2018.

More than 25 companies are already using NVIDIA technology to develop fully autonomous robotaxis; Pegasus will be the path to production.

Aurora, Uber, and ZF/Baidu. At CES, NVIDIA also announced partnerships with Aurora, Uber and ZF/Baidu.