Ujet introduces electric scooter at CES

8 January 2018

At CES, Ujet unveiled its first product, the Ujet electric scooter. The scooter offers a high performance smart battery available in two sizes with an estimated range up to 70 km (approximately 43 mi) or 150 km (approximately 93 mi), and can be charged from any regular power socket. About the size of a cabin-size suitcase, the battery is removable, portable, and rollable, allowing for easy and convenient transport.

The spoke-less orbital wheel includes a suspension system and larger diameter lightweight brakes, which offers a smooth ride, and the in-wheel electric motor combines optimized size with performance (5.44 hp and 90 N·m torque).





The Ujet electric scooter is equipped with the lightest tire in its class—the world’s first nano-augmented tire. Made with applied TUBALL containing single-wall carbon nanotubes, the tire is equipped with strong and conducive materials that provide unprecedented performance and safety. The advanced materials within the tire increases wet and dry grip by 2x and, therefore, increases traction.

Additionally, the high performance materials in the frame, which include alloy and carbon fiber composite (which can be up to 40% lighter than aluminum), allow the Ujet electric scooter to weigh just 43kg (95 lbs) and be robust, durable and secure at the same time.

Riders can control their Ujet electric scooter directly through their iOS or Android app. Riders can unlock their scooters with their smartphone, receive step-by-step directions to where it is parked, share it remotely with friends and family, and can disable it remotely if the anti-theft protection sends a warning that the scooter has moved without their command.

The app allows riders to monitor scooter performance, including battery level, mileage, saved carbon dioxide emissions, and more, as well as easy access to customer support with locations of nearest service shops, and the ability to easily communicate with a dedicated support team.

A personalized touch interface provides easy access to navigation, voice control, music streaming, telephony functions, and the front-facing HD camera, which can take video that can be later downloaded and transferred. When in motion, riders can access basic functionality of the interface using buttons on the handlebars, allowing them to focus on the road and have a safe, distraction-free experience.

The Ujet scooter also hosts numerous connectivity options, including SIM card with 3G connection, GPS, WiFi and Bluetooth. By actively collecting and processing the data from over 20 sensors, it can alert the rider if there is a potential issue with any of the scooter’s key components.

The Ujet electric scooter is available in the Diamond or Curved shape, with a low or high seat and small or large battery, in six colors, including Concorde White, SoHo Grey, Piccadilly Blue, Uptown Black, Bel Air Blue, and Shibuya Gold.

Ujet plans to launch in many European cities (Paris, Milan, Barcelona, Madrid, Rome, Luxembourg, Amsterdam, etc.) in the first half of 2018, followed by the US (starting with California and Florida) as well as Asia in the second half of 2018. The price for the Ujet electric scooter will be targeted at around US$8,900 USD for the small battery model, and US$9,990 USD for the large battery model. Reservations are now open at www.ujet.com.