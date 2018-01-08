« AEye introduces “iDAR” perception system for autonomous vehicles; fusion of LiDAR, computer vision and AI | Main | BYTON unveils drivable electric SUV concept at CES; production model in 2019 »

UK BEV and PHEV registrations up 27% in 2017 to 46,522 units

8 January 2018

From January to December 2017, registrations of electric and plug-in hybrid cars in the UK reached 46,522 units, up 27% from 2016, according to figures released by Go Ultra Low.

Should the market retain the same rate of growth in 2018, annual plug-in car registrations could reach 60,000 for the first time, the organization suggested. Go Ultra Low is a collaborative campaign and is the first of its kind, bringing together a consortium of vehicle manufacturers, government and the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

The second half of 2017 recorded in excess of 24,000 registrations of 100% electric and plug-in hybrid cars—up more than 40% on July-December 2016.

Across the country, several regions stood out with London (9,274) and Eastern England (8,685) registering the most electric vehicles (EVs), a rise of 42% and 21% respectively on 2016. Meanwhile, the South West and Scotland grew the fastest, boosting plug-in uptake by 140% and 70% respectively against the previous year.

Registrations of 100% electric cars increased by around a third, to top 13,000. Meanwhile, plug-in hybrid cars such as the popular BMW 330e, VW Golf GTE, and Hyundai IONIQ delivered the highest volume of registrations with more than 33,000 arriving on UK roads, an increase of 25% versus 2016.