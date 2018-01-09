« Eni licenses EST technology to Sinopec to convert residues to high-quality light products; eliminating pet-coke and fuel oil | Main | AkzoNobel and Gasunie investigating large-scale production of green hydrogen; 20MW facility for 3000 tons per year »

ABB becomes title partner of Formula E

9 January 2018

ABB is signing on with Formula E as the title partner for the all-electric motorsport series, which which will be now known as the “ABB FIA Formula E Championship.”

Formula E serves as a competitive platform to develop and test e-mobility-relevant electrification and digitalization technologies, helping refine the design and functionality of electric vehicles and infrastructure as well as the associated digital platforms.

Today, two pioneers are uniting. ABB and Formula E are a natural fit at the forefront of the latest electrification and digital technologies. Together, we will write the next phase of this exciting sports activity and foster high-performance teams. Together, we will write the future—one electrifying race at a time. —ABB CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer

I’m honored to welcome the global technology leader ABB as the title partner of Formula E, with its background and expertise in the field of electrification and digital technologies. Our two companies are synonymous with pushing the boundaries of what is possible. Together, as partners, we will showcase breakthrough technology on a global scale to fans and consumers who follow the ABB FIA Formula E Championship. —Alejandro Agag, founder and CEO of Formula E

The fourth edition of series will see 10 teams and 20 drivers compete in 11 cities spanning five continents in the fight to be crowned ABB Formula E champion. The next race takes place in Marrakesh on 13 January, with the 2018 championship coming to a close in July.

As a leader in electric vehicle infrastructure, ABB offers the full range of charging solutions for electric cars, electric and hybrid buses as well as electrification solutions for ships and railways. ABB entered the EV-charging market back in 2010, and today has a fast growing global installed base of more than 6,000 fast chargers.