« TomTom introduces autonomous driving technology; partnerships with Baidu, Qualcomm | Main | Kia to introduce 16 new advanced powertrain vehicles by 2025: 5 hybrids, 5 PHEVs, 5 BEVs, 1 FCV; Niro EV Concept »

Print this post

BYD selects Qualcomm for Integrated automotive infotainment and digital cluster platform in upcoming EVs

9 January 2018

BYD Company Ltd. has selected Qualcomm Technologies’ automotive solutions for its upcoming electric vehicles. Anticipated to begin in 2019, BYD electric vehicles are planned to feature integrated infotainment and digital cluster systems powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820A Automotive platform.

The software architecture, hypervisor support and integration capability of the Snapdragon 820A Automotive platform supports BYD’s efforts to integrate its infotainment and digital cluster systems into a single electronic control unit (ECU). This is designed to deliver significant optimization and integration benefits compared to previous architectures, which used several different ECUs within the vehicle.

Utilizing Qualcomm Technologies’ automotive solutions helps to improve power efficiency within the integrated ECU, which aids in enhancing the vehicle overall performance, battery life and driving range. The use of Qualcomm Technologies’ integrated infotainment and cluster system with Snapdragon 820A Automotive platform is designed to support a unified user interface, improvement in contextual awareness, and a rich in-vehicle user experience with multimedia.

With its power-efficient and customized Qualcomm Kryo CPU, Qualcomm Hexagon 680 DSP with Hexagon Vector eXtensions (HVX) and Qualcomm Adreno GPU, the Snapdragon 820A Automotive platform helps provide immersive user experiences, allowing for the increased bandwidth to stream high-definition videos onto stunning in-vehicle displays, while supporting audio and video streaming from multiple devices through Wi-Fi or Bluetooth.

Additionally, the Snapdragon 820A Automotive platform’s vehicle sensor integration is designed to support driver assistance using Snapdragon Neural Processing Engine and computer vision using HVX, location navigation using an integrated global navigation satellite system (GNSS) and automotive dead reckoning, supporting the vehicle’s awareness of its surroundings for safety and driver assistance.