Aquantia and Molex collaborate on multi-gigabit automotive Ethernet network

9 January 2018

Molex and Aquantia are collaborating to leverage Aquantia Multi-Gig Automotive Ethernet technologies in a Molex 10 Gbps Automotive Ethernet Network designed to accelerate data bandwidth in connected and autonomous vehicles. The new Molex automotive solution was officially unveiled at CES.

The industry-leading Molex 10 Gbps Automotive Ethernet Network (earlier post) incorporates an Aquantia chip optimized for Multi-Gig Ethernet in connected and autonomous vehicles. Aquantia has pioneered innovative high-speed, Multi-Gig Ethernet solutions that deliver industry leading performance for automotive applications and in other markets. Aquantia provides the foundation for the secured, reliable in-vehicle network that easily moves the immense amounts of data between Electronic Control Units (ECU).

Based on a future-ready, automotive-grade high-speed gateway, the Molex 10 Gbps Automotive Ethernet Network supports legacy and evolving technologies to streamline integration of multiple hardware and software systems across several vehicle domains. The platform features secure over-the-air software and firmware updates and diagnostics over IP (DoIP) to help avoid the need for vehicle recalls and enabling in-vehicle security and diagnostics over IP. Compatibility with existing network components provides OEMs the design flexibility to accommodate different vehicle profiles and integrate evolving new technologies.