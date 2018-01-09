« Fisker unveils EMotion electric luxury sedan; prototype flexible solid-state battery cell; automotive-ready after 2020 | Main | Eni licenses EST technology to Sinopec to convert residues to high-quality light products; eliminating pet-coke and fuel oil »
Hyundai introduces next-generation fuel cell vehicle NEXO; availability beginning later this year
9 January 2018
At CES, Hyundai Motor provided more details on its next-generation dedicated Fuel Cell EV—which it has named “NEXO”. Hyundai also described Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) that will expand NEXO’s autonomous driving potential. Hyundai regards NEXO as the technological flagship of its growing eco-vehicle portfolio; it will be available in certain markets early this year.
The NEXO model will spearhead Hyundai Motor’s plans to accelerate development of low emission vehicles, in line with Hyundai Motor Group’s renewed goal of introducing 18 eco-friendly models to global markets by 2025.
Hydrogen energy is the key to building a more sustainable society. Hyundai Motor Company has already taken a lead in hydrogen technology with introduction of Tucson fuel cell. Yet as another result of this earth-saving effort, today, I am so proud to introduce to you our second-generation Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle which is a culmination of our cutting-edge technologies.—Dr. Woong-chul Yang, Vice Chairman, Hyundai Motor Company
NEXO is Hyundai’s second-generation of commercialized fuel cell electric vehicle that will be available in select markets around the world starting in early 2018. Improving upon the Tucson FCEV, the NEXO has an estimated driving range of 370 miles, 105 miles more than its predecessor. Acceleration and power have increased to improve the overall performance.
Designed to handle extreme temperature and environments, the NEXO testing has proven that the vehicle is capable of starting after being subject to overnight temperatures of -20 degrees Fahrenheit. NEXO boasts cold start capability within 30 seconds which is an industry-leading achievement and the fuel cell system warms up faster for maximum performance. The NEXO also has excellent cooling performance on steep grades with temperatures exceeding 120 degrees Fahrenheit.
Improvements in the air supply system, performance at high altitudes and refueling times, along with overall efficiency and fuel economy put the NEXO in a class all its own. In addition the NEXO has improved power density and durability comparable with a gasoline-powered vehicles.
For the first time, Hyundai’s fuel cell vehicle is built with a dedicated vehicle architecture. This architecture has many benefits including:
- Lighter weight
- Improved power-to-weight ratio
- Faster acceleration from 0 to 60 mph than the Tucson FCEV
- More cabin space
- Allows the battery to be relocated to the trunk
NEXO maintains the quiet and comfortable driving characteristics of the Tucson FCEV; all of the NEXO’s moving parts are inside the engine bay which isolates the noise to one area.
|TUCSON FCEV
|NEXO
|Length
|173.6 in
|183.9 in
|Width
|71.7 in
|73.2 in
|Height
|65.2 in
|64.2 in
|Wheelbase
|103.9 in
|109.8 in
|Power
|124 kW
Fuel cell: 100 kW
Battery: 24 kW
|135 kW
Fuel cell: 95 kW
Battery: 40 kW
|Motor
|100 kW
221 lb-ft
|120 kW
291 lb-ft
|0-60 mph
|12.5 s
|9.5 s
|Range
|265 miles
|370 miles (est)
All NEXO specification and technologies mentioned may vary according markets.
New advanced driver assistance technologies to be deployed in NEXO include:
Blind-spot View Monitor (BVM). Hyundai’s Blind-spot View Monitor is an industry-first technology. It shows drivers on a center cluster screen the rear and side views of NEXO using cameras while changing lanes in either direction. The system uses wide angle surround view monitors (SVM) on each side of the vehicle to monitor areas that cannot be seen by a traditional rearview mirror. Hyundai is the first automaker to provide drivers video footage from both sides of the vehicle.
Lane Following Assist (LFA) and Highway Driving Assist (HDA). Lane Following Assist is an all-new technology for Hyundai and it debuts in the NEXO. LFA automatically adjusts steering to help keep NEXO centered in its lane of travel. LFA can keep NEXO centered at speeds between 0 and 90 miles per hour on both highways and city streets. When paired with Hyundai’s Highway Driving Assist (HDA) which utilizes sensors and map data to ensure safe operation as well as automatically adjust speed in limited environments, drivers will be able to traverse long distances with greater ease and improved safety.
Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA). RSPA enables NEXO to autonomously park or retrieve itself from a parking space with or without a driver in the car. The RSPA system can even back a NEXO into a parking spot by itself with a touch of a button from the driver. When faced with any challenging parking scenario, NEXO drivers will be able to park with complete confidence and accuracy.
January 9, 2018 in Fuel Cells, Hydrogen | Permalink | Comments (4)
A hand to Hyundai for the many valuable improvements over previous FCEV model. The 600 Km range is remarkable. Will that extended range be available/possible in all weather conditions?
The battery/FC combination is a wise solution for short and long trips.
With near future H2 at around $2.00/Kg, FCEVs will quickly become very competitive to operate, specially in cold snowy areas.
Others (even Toyota) will have to catch up.
Posted by: HarveyD | January 09, 2018 at 06:38 AM
Cold weather will of course hit the range, but nothing like to the extent it does in a BEV, and without the very high pollution of ICE cars running inefficiently in the cold.
IMO this car crosses the line to real practicality, and I may even take a look at it as my next car in three years or so, when my present one is up for renewal.
Posted by: Davemart | January 09, 2018 at 08:01 AM
I can't believe they're still pushing this joke.
Time for CARB to cut the funding.
FCV are the worse auto "solution" ever imagined.
-No fueling infrastructure
-Guaranteed high prices as they'll need to convert methane to hydrogen. The energy used for the conversion can be used directly in EV's.
-The rate of progress in battery's also made this obsolete last year.
-There is No Social Good, to this project either: There's NO Carbon Benefit.
Posted by: Mike999 | January 09, 2018 at 08:53 AM
Mike:
It might suit me as I fancy going electric, they are looking at converting the NG grid to deliver hydrogen in the UK, and I have nowhere to plug in a car.
Not in your universe?
Posted by: Davemart | January 09, 2018 at 10:06 AM
