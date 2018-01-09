« Fisker unveils EMotion electric luxury sedan; prototype flexible solid-state battery cell; automotive-ready after 2020 | Main | Eni licenses EST technology to Sinopec to convert residues to high-quality light products; eliminating pet-coke and fuel oil »

Hyundai introduces next-generation fuel cell vehicle NEXO; availability beginning later this year

9 January 2018

At CES, Hyundai Motor provided more details on its next-generation dedicated Fuel Cell EV—which it has named “NEXO”. Hyundai also described Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) that will expand NEXO’s autonomous driving potential. Hyundai regards NEXO as the technological flagship of its growing eco-vehicle portfolio; it will be available in certain markets early this year.

The NEXO model will spearhead Hyundai Motor’s plans to accelerate development of low emission vehicles, in line with Hyundai Motor Group’s renewed goal of introducing 18 eco-friendly models to global markets by 2025.





Hydrogen energy is the key to building a more sustainable society. Hyundai Motor Company has already taken a lead in hydrogen technology with introduction of Tucson fuel cell. Yet as another result of this earth-saving effort, today, I am so proud to introduce to you our second-generation Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle which is a culmination of our cutting-edge technologies. —Dr. Woong-chul Yang, Vice Chairman, Hyundai Motor Company

NEXO is Hyundai’s second-generation of commercialized fuel cell electric vehicle that will be available in select markets around the world starting in early 2018. Improving upon the Tucson FCEV, the NEXO has an estimated driving range of 370 miles, 105 miles more than its predecessor. Acceleration and power have increased to improve the overall performance.

Designed to handle extreme temperature and environments, the NEXO testing has proven that the vehicle is capable of starting after being subject to overnight temperatures of -20 degrees Fahrenheit. NEXO boasts cold start capability within 30 seconds which is an industry-leading achievement and the fuel cell system warms up faster for maximum performance. The NEXO also has excellent cooling performance on steep grades with temperatures exceeding 120 degrees Fahrenheit.

Improvements in the air supply system, performance at high altitudes and refueling times, along with overall efficiency and fuel economy put the NEXO in a class all its own. In addition the NEXO has improved power density and durability comparable with a gasoline-powered vehicles.

For the first time, Hyundai’s fuel cell vehicle is built with a dedicated vehicle architecture. This architecture has many benefits including:

Lighter weight

Improved power-to-weight ratio

Faster acceleration from 0 to 60 mph than the Tucson FCEV

More cabin space

Allows the battery to be relocated to the trunk

NEXO vs. Tucson Fuel Cell System Architecture. NEXO’s fuel cell stack and battery have more net power to supply a more powerful motor: 120 kW for NEXO vs. 100 kW for the Tucson FCEV. NEXO’s powertrain is lighter and has improved packaging; further, the next generation vehicle features improved hydrogen storage: 3 52L tanks for 156 liters total, vs a 37L and 103L tank in the Tucson. The three-tank storage solution is lighter than its predecessor.



NEXO’s powertrain is lighter and takes up less space compared with Tucson FCEV. The Integrated module is more efficient, smaller and lighter. Click to enlarge.

NEXO maintains the quiet and comfortable driving characteristics of the Tucson FCEV; all of the NEXO’s moving parts are inside the engine bay which isolates the noise to one area.





TUCSON FCEV NEXO Length 173.6 in 183.9 in Width 71.7 in 73.2 in Height 65.2 in 64.2 in Wheelbase 103.9 in 109.8 in Power 124 kW

Fuel cell: 100 kW

Battery: 24 kW 135 kW

Fuel cell: 95 kW

Battery: 40 kW Motor 100 kW

221 lb-ft 120 kW

291 lb-ft 0-60 mph 12.5 s 9.5 s Range 265 miles 370 miles (est)

All NEXO specification and technologies mentioned may vary according markets.

