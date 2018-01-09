« Savari working with Qualcomm to support Cellular-V2X platform for enhanced road safety and future autonomous driving | Main | Fisker unveils EMotion electric luxury sedan; prototype flexible solid-state battery cell; automotive-ready after 2020 »

Samsung introduces DRVLINE Platform for open ADAS development

9 January 2018

At CES, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. introduced the new Samsung DRVLINE platform—an open, modular, and scalable hardware- and software-based platform for building advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). The platform is designed to accommodate a wide range of automated driving requirements, from ADAS and scaling upwards to support full autonomy.

DRVLINE hardware is architected to be scalable, with a baseboard that acts as a functionally safe gateway to the vehicle, and expansion boards that can be stacked on top of the baseboard. The expansion boards provide additional compute, specialized SOCs, Accelerators, and also increase the number and variety of sensors supported. They can incrementally support more advanced ADAS and Autonomous features as the system requirements grow.

DRVLINE builds upon and extends the AUTOSAR Adaptive platform, and runs on any POSIX OS.

With DRVLINE, Samsung is positioning itself as a partner for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Mobility as a Service (MaaS) providers in the autonomous driving market.

Many hardware and software autonomous driving platforms force the user to adopt particular technology as an all-or-nothing black-box package. The DRVLINE platform however, has been designed so vendors can collaborate and the software can be customized or enhanced and individual components and technologies can be swapped in and out as needed. This also helps future-proof the platform—an essential consideration in such a fast-changing industry: OEMs can market the most advanced existing autonomous technology, while incorporating new innovations as they work toward Level 5 automation.

The DRVLINE platform incorporates several best-in-class components and technologies, which leverage Samsung’s global expertise in electronics, IoT, and embedded systems, including in-car compute for Levels 3, 4, and 5 automation. It also includes a new ADAS forward-facing camera system, created by Samsung and HARMAN, which is engineered to meet upcoming New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) standards. These include lane departure warning, forward collision warning, pedestrian detection, and automatic emergency braking.

Samsung appears at CES alongside several of its partners in ADAS and autonomous driving. As part of its strategy of open innovation and collaboration, the company has engaged a robust ecosystem of partners across the industry, including:

Software: TTTech, AImotive, Hella Aglaia, Renovo Auto

In-Car Compute: Graphcore, ThinCi, Infineon

Communications: Autotalks, Valens

Sensors: Quanergy, Tetravue, Oculii, Innoviz

Samsung’s announcement at CES, comes after a year of firsts for the company. These include: an $8 billion acquisition of connected technologies company HARMAN and the creation of a joint automotive Strategic Business Unit; the establishment of a $300-million Samsung Automotive Innovation Fund; and a series of investments and partnerships designed to promote collaboration in the automotive sector.