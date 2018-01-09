« LightMAT awards $2.25M in Round Two funding for lightweight materials technologies | Main | Samsung introduces DRVLINE Platform for open ADAS development »
Savari working with Qualcomm to support Cellular-V2X platform for enhanced road safety and future autonomous driving
9 January 2018
Savari, Inc. is working with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, to deliver a comprehensive Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) solution. As part of the working relationship, Savari provides key software components for C-V2X modules featuring the Qualcomm 9150 C-V2X chipset.
This solution is designed to deliver C-V2X communication capabilities, including vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) and vehicle-to-pedestrian (V2P), in support for automotive safety and Level 4 and Level 5 autonomous vehicles. As a key V2X software provider for the 9150 C-V2X chipset, Savari delivers a robust suite of features designed to enhance safety consciousness and support advanced autonomous driving features.
C-V2X features include:
Direct communications: C-V2X direct communications supports enhanced range and reliability without relying on cellular network assistance or coverage.
Non line-of-sight sensing: C-V2X offers 360° awareness beyond visual sight which works at night and in bad weather situations.
Conveying intent: C-V2X can be used to share intent, sensor data, and path planning information with other vehicles to help improve the level of predictability.
Local mapping with real time context: C-V2X is designed to broadcast updated lane-specific maps that update lane closures, accidents and traffic in real time.
5G compatibility: C-V2X is a V2X technology with a clear evolution path to 5G and is designed to be backward/forward compatible.
Auto manufacturers, wireless system providers, road operators, and municipalities are currently working with Savari and Qualcomm Technologies to help accelerate C-V2X technology development and commercialization. Efforts are currently underway to utilize C-V2X technology in multiple trials around the world. C-V2X is expected to be ready for commercial deployment in vehicles for 2020.
