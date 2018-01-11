« Air Products to acquire Shell’s coal gasification technology business and patent portfolio for liquids (residue) gasification; coal-to-fuels in China | Main | Johns Hopkins team plates Pt on cobalt to create low-cost, highly efficient fuel cell catalysts »

Print this post

California ARB fines California port terminal operator $2.5M over air quality violations

11 January 2018

The California Air Resources Board (ARB) announced a $2.5-million settlement with SSA Containers, Inc. and its affiliates. The Seattle-based company received a notice of violation for failing to repower, retire or retrofit its cargo-handling equipment at the ports of Long Beach and Oakland, and for failing to certify large spark ignition engines on yard trucks servicing those terminals, as required by state law.

The company and its affiliates will pay $1.25 million to the Air Pollution Control Fund for pollution research, $728,060 to the South Coast Air Quality Management District to fund air filtration systems in schools located near ports, and $521,940 to the Prescott-Joseph Center for Community Enhancement to fund the Northern California Breathmobile, which travels to disadvantaged communities in the Bay Area to meet health care needs of children with asthma.

SSA Containers and its affiliates fully cooperated with CARB during its investigation and provided all needed information as requested. As part of the settlement, SSA Containers, Inc. replaced all uncertified engines operating at its facilities, and is now in compliance with CARB’s Cargo Handling Equipment and Large Spark Ignition Engine Regulations.

SSA Containers, Inc. and its affiliates operate in various locations in California, including Oakland, Stockton, Long Beach, Port Hueneme, San Pedro and San Diego. The company has no prior CARB violations.