NVIDIA outlines functional safety architecture for NVIDIA DRIVE autonomous vehicle platform

10 January 2018

At CES, NVIDIA outlined its functional safety architecture for NVIDIA DRIVE, its AI autonomous vehicle platform, which uses redundant and diverse functions to enable vehicles to operate safely, even in the event of faults related to the operator, environment or systems.

The NVIDIA DRIVE architecture enables automakers to build and deploy self-driving cars and trucks that are functionally safe and can be certified to international safety standards, such as ISO 26262. NVIDIA DRIVE provides a holistic safety platform that includes process, technologies and simulation systems, including: