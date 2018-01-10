« ElectraTherm and Navy to demonstrate shipboard waste heat recovery | Main | New Renault-Nissan-Mitsubish venture fund to invest up to $1B over five years; 1st investment in Ionic Materials for solid-state electrolyte »

Print this post

Proterra electric bus to begin 4-month trial in Anchorage, Alaska next week

10 January 2018

The Municipality of Anchorage’s (MOA) Public Transportation Department (PTD) will put a new 40-foot Proterra Catalyst E2 electric/battery powered bus on trial next week. The bus will begin serving routes for the general public for a four-month trial period.

The four-month trial period will test how the bus performs in winter weather, how cold temperatures affect the battery life and whether it’s feasible to pursue an electric bus fleet in the future. PTD partnered with MOA’s Solid Waste Services (SWS) to lease the bus. SWS will also be monitoring its performance to help establish the feasibility of electric garbage trucks.

The bus will operate everyday on routes 10, 25, and 35 beginning 16 January. Riders are invited to share their experiences riding the battery-powered bus on social media using #ElectricRideANC.