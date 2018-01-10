« Visteon and GAC Engineering sign strategic cooperation agreement for autonomous driving and cockpit electronics development | Main | Kenworth T680 fuel cell tractor on display at CES »

Tantalum launches 1000-vehicle trial of Air.Car device for real-time NOx feedback

10 January 2018

Tantulum Corporation has teamed up with data scientists from Imperial College London to build “Air.Car”—a OBD-connected device which will produce highly accurate, real-time NO x feedback as you drive. A 1,000-vehicle trial of the device was launched in the UK lasts month; units are being installed in diesel vehicles to estimate real-time NOx emissions in major cities across the UK.

This enables drivers to reduce the amount of NO x they are putting out by better driving. For cities, states and federal authorities, Air.Car enables the introduction of fair and effective emissions and congestion charging which will actually improve air quality.

Tantalum and Imperial College won a grant from Innovate UK’s Connected and Autonomous Vehicle competition to support their £2-million (US$2.71-million) collaborative project to deliver real-time NONO x x emissions estimation capability from an OBD connected device.

Once perfected, Tantalum’s CO 2 /NO x product will be able to provide a detailed understanding of the environmental impact of vehicles and the tools to minimize it.

The Air.Car project started in July 2017 and the 1,000 vehicle trial begins in the new year offering participants an estimation of their NOx emissions. The trial is fully funded for participants.