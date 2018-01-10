« Visteon introduces DriveCore autonomous driving platform at CES | Main | Tantalum launches 1000-vehicle trial of Air.Car device for real-time NOx feedback »

Print this post

Visteon and GAC Engineering sign strategic cooperation agreement for autonomous driving and cockpit electronics development

10 January 2018

Visteon Corporation, a global leader in automotive cockpit electronics, signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. Automotive Engineering Institute (GAC Engineering), a leading China-based vehicle manufacturer, to develop and deploy autonomous driving and other cockpit electronics solutions.

Under the agreement, both companies will collaborate on the development of autonomous driving solutions using Visteon’s DriveCore technology platform introduced at CES 2018 (earlier post) on a vehicle program that is planned to be launched in 2020.

In addition, both companies will explore potential commercial engagements in instrument clusters, displays, augmented reality head-up displays and domain controllers using Visteon’s SmartCore technology.

Initial engagement will focus on development of Level 3 and higher autonomous driving solutions and cockpit domain controller systems using Visteon’s industry-leading DriveCore and SmartCore technology platforms. The cooperative agreement with GAC furthers Visteon's efforts to develop technology solutions addressing industry trends such as digitization of the cockpit, consolidation of cockpit electronics components, and the transition to autonomous vehicles.