Hagens Berman files class-action lawsuit against Ford and Bosch claiming Super Duty diesel emissions defeat devices

11 January 2018

The law firm of Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP has filed a class-action lawsuit accusing Ford and Bosch of knowingly installing emissions-cheating software devices in 2011-2017 Ford 250 and 350 Super Duty diesel pickup trucks, allowing the affected pickups to pollute at levels up to 50 times legal limits. Ford called the claim “baseless”.

Hagens Berman is the same firm responsible for emissions lawsuits against Fiat Chrysler, Mercedes, General Motors and Volkswagen. The firm said that it conducted independent testing of the 2011-2017 Ford 250 and 350 Super Duty trucks, which revealed emissions of harmful pollutants including NO x at up to 50 times legal emissions standards. The suit adds that the diesel Super Duty trucks that pollute at illegal levels cost $8,400 more than their gasoline counterparts. Even in average stop-and-go conditions, emissions are routinely as high as five times the standard, the suit says.

The class action hits Ford and Bosch with a total 58 counts of violations of state consumer laws, false advertising laws, deceptive trade laws as well as violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), adding that “Ford did not act alone,” but colluded with Bosch in an organized scheme to evade emissions requirements, for sake of profit.

The lawsuit, filed in the US District for the Eastern District of Michigan, states that the trucks’ touted performance, power and towing capabilities are only obtained by switching off or turning down emissions controls when the software senses the vehicle is not in an emissions-testing environment.

Resources