Volkswagen brand creating separate Board of Management division for e-mobility; headed by Thomas Ulbrich

11 January 2018

In an effort further to strengthen its e-mobility activities, the Volkswagen brand is creating a separate Board of Management division for e-mobility. The newly created e-mobility division will be responsible for all Volkswagen electric vehicles and for the development of Europe’s largest competence center for electric vehicles in Zwickau.

With effect from 1 February 2018, responsibility for the division is to be assumed by Thomas Ulbrich, previously Board of Management Member of the Volkswagen brand responsible for Production and Logistics. Ulbrich is to be succeeded, also with effect from February 2018, as Board Member for Production by Dr. Andreas Tostmann, previously Executive Vice-President for Production of the SEAT brand.

Ulbrich holds a degree in automotive engineering and has worked for the Volkswagen Group since 1989. In 1996, he became Head of Logistics at FAW-Volkswagen in China. Following further positions in Wolfsburg and Emden, he became Technical Managing Director and Speaker of the Management Board of Auto 5000 in Wolfsburg in 2001.

In 2008, he was appointed Board of Management member responsible for Production at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles and, in 2010, Technical Executive Vice President of Shanghai-Volkswagen in China. Since April 2014, he has been Board of Management Member of the Volkswagen brand responsible for Production and Logistics.