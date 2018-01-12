« Sendyne introduces Li-Ion battery simulation tool for predicting cell & pack behavior with percentage of error <5%; CellMod | Main

GM files petition asking DOT permission to deploy self-driving Cruise AV in 2019; no steering wheel or pedals

12 January 2018

General Motors has filed a Safety Petition with the US Department of Transportation (USDOT) for GM’s fourth-generation self-driving Cruise AV—the first production-ready vehicle built from the start to operate safely on its own, with no driver, steering wheel, pedals or manual controls.

In 2016, GM acquired then-three-year-old start-up Cruise Automation to add Cruise’s deep software talent and rapid development capability to accelerate GM’s development of autonomous vehicle technology. (Earlier post.)





The Cruise AV is equipped with five LiDARs, 16 cameras and 21 radars. These sensors and cameras all scan both long and short range, with a 360˚ view around the vehicle. With its laser measurements, LiDAR provides precise feedback for both fixed and moving objects. Radar’s electromagnetic pulse measurements are complementary to LiDAR because they can detect solid objects that have low light reflectivity.





GM is using both LiDAR and rara inputs to measure the speed of moving objects, allowing quick determinations of speed.

The cameras measure the light intensity reflected off or emitted from objects, providing rich detail. GM combines camera and LiDAR data to classify and track objects. This helps, for example, in identifying pedestrians, determining vehicle types, and detecting road details such as lane lines and signage.

Complementary long-range sensors track high-speed objects such as oncoming vehicles; short-range sensors provide details about moving objects close to the vehicle.

A number of systems work together to deliver the self-driving capabilities based on the perceived data form the sensors:





Systems diversity and redundancy is key to the safety of the Cruise AV:





