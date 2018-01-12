« DOE awards $1.87M to 7 projects to advance high performance computing in manufacturing | Main | DiDi expands GAIA initiative worldwide to facilitate data-driven research in transportation »
FCA to invest $1B+ in Warren Truck Assembly, move Ram Heavy Duty production from Mexico
12 January 2018
FCA will invest more than $1 billion to modernize the Warren Truck Assembly Plant (Michigan) to produce the next-generation Ram Heavy Duty truck, which will relocate from its current production location in Saltillo, Mexico, in 2020. This investment is in addition to the announcement made in January 2017, which committed to spending a portion of $1 billion in Warren Truck Assembly to expand the Jeep product line with the addition of the all-new Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer.
The Saltillo Truck Assembly Plant will be repurposed to produce future commercial vehicles for global distribution.
FCA has invested $10 billion in its US manufacturing operations since June 2009. Most recently, the Company announced investments totaling $3.5 billion, with the addition of 3,700 new jobs, to strengthen its U.S. manufacturing base, and align US capacity to extend the Jeep and Ram product lines.
Those investments and related actions involved production shifts at three plants in Illinois, Ohio and Michigan to gain capacity for the Jeep Cherokee, Jeep Wrangler and Ram Light Duty truck, and the introduction of three new Jeep models at plants in Ohio and Michigan. The investments include:
$350 million in the Belvidere Assembly Plant (Illinois) to produce the Jeep Cherokee, which moved from Toledo, Ohio, in 2017. More than 300 new jobs were added to support production.
$700 million in the Toledo Assembly Complex (Ohio) to retool the North plant to produce the next-generation Jeep Wrangler. Approximately 700 new jobs will be added to support production.
$1.5 billion in the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant (Michigan) to build the next-generation Ram 1500 truck. More than 700 new jobs will be added to support production.
$1 billion in the south plant of the Toledo Assembly Complex to prepare the facility to produce an all-new Jeep truck, and in the Warren Truck Assembly Plant to modernize the plant to build the all-new Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer. More than 2,000 new jobs will be added at these two plants to support production.
January 12, 2018 in Brief | Permalink | Comments (0)
