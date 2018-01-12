« NTU and Volvo jointly to develop autonomous electric buses in Singapore; Volvo’s first autonomous public transportation application | Main | Nissan, KEPCO and Sumitomo Electric launch pilot program to test charging EVs by remote control »

Print this post

GS Yuasa to set up SLI lithium-ion battery plant in Hungary

12 January 2018

GS Yuasa Corporation will establish a manufacturing subsidiary company, GS Yuasa Hungary Ltd. in Hungary and build a new plant for lithium-ion batteries.

Lithium-ion batteries will be assembled in a new plant with lithium-ion cells made in Japan. These batteries will be used for SLI (Starting, Lighting, and Ignition) applications which are expected to be expanded in the European market. GS Yuasa will also consider manufacturing lithium-ion cells in this plant in future.

Initial annual production capacity will be 500,000 batteries.