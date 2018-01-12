Green Car Congress  
Home Topics Archives About Contact  RSS Headlines

« NTU and Volvo jointly to develop autonomous electric buses in Singapore; Volvo’s first autonomous public transportation application | Main | Nissan, KEPCO and Sumitomo Electric launch pilot program to test charging EVs by remote control »

Print this post

GS Yuasa to set up SLI lithium-ion battery plant in Hungary

12 January 2018

GS Yuasa Corporation will establish a manufacturing subsidiary company, GS Yuasa Hungary Ltd. in Hungary and build a new plant for lithium-ion batteries.

Lithium-ion batteries will be assembled in a new plant with lithium-ion cells made in Japan. These batteries will be used for SLI (Starting, Lighting, and Ignition) applications which are expected to be expanded in the European market. GS Yuasa will also consider manufacturing lithium-ion cells in this plant in future.

Initial annual production capacity will be 500,000 batteries.

January 12, 2018 in Brief | Permalink | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Green Car Congress © 2018 BioAge Group, LLC. All Rights Reserved. | Home | BioAge Group