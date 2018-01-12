« Continental, Ericsson, Nissan, NTT DOCOMO, OKI and Qualcomm to host C-V2X trials in Japan in 2018 to validate and demo C-V2X | Main | DOE awards $1.87M to 7 projects to advance high performance computing in manufacturing »

DOE to award $450K to two high performance computing for materials projects

12 January 2018

The US Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Fossil Energy (FE) announced $450,000 in funding for two projects that fall under the High Performance Computing for Materials Program.

Vacuum Process Engineering, Inc.’s Compact Diffusion Bonded Heat Exchanger Fatigue Life Simulations will receive $300,000 in FE funding. The project will gain insight into the mechanical lifetime of microchannel heat exchangers (MCHEs). MCHEs are an essential component to several clean energy technologies. This project will study localized mechanical stresses of MCHEs, stemming from pressure, thermal gradients, transient operation, and flow maldistribution. Insights gained from this research will improve design sophistication and reliability of MCHEs.

Arconic Inc’s Multiscale Modeling of Microstructure Evolution during Rapid Solidification for Additive Manufacturing will be co-funded, receiving $150,000 from FE and $150,000 from the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy’s (EERE) Advanced Manufacturing Office under the HPC4Mfg Program. The project will advance the understanding and data necessary to establish the processing-microstructure relationship for metal additive manufacturing (AM), or 3D printing. Metal AM allows manufacturers to create complex metal parts without the design limitations of traditional manufacturing processes.

Both projects are seedling projects for FE’s High Performance Computing for Materials (HPC4Mtls) Program. The HPC4Mtls Program develops new or improved materials that can withstand extreme conditions—including extreme pressure, radiation, temperatures, corrosion, vibration, fatigue, stress, and/or chemical environments.

The HPC4Mtls Program is part of a larger HPC4 Energy Innovation Initiative, a Department-wide effort comprising FE, EERE, the Office of Nuclear Energy, and the National Laboratories. These government entities collaborate with companies to make material advancements that could save industry millions of dollars in fuel and maintenance across sectors. FE will be soliciting offers for HPC4Mtls projects in January.