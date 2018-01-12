« GS Yuasa to set up SLI lithium-ion battery plant in Hungary | Main | Continental, Ericsson, Nissan, NTT DOCOMO, OKI and Qualcomm to host C-V2X trials in Japan in 2018 to validate and demo C-V2X »

Nissan, KEPCO and Sumitomo Electric launch pilot program to test charging EVs by remote control

12 January 2018

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc. (KEPCO) and Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. have started testing tools to charge electric vehicles via remote control.

Sixty electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles owned by customers and KEPCO will be outfitted with EV switches, which are control instruments for electric vehicle charging developed by KEPCO and Sumitomo Electric.

Nissan, KEPCO and Sumitomo Electric will link their servers to enable remote-control charging, collect vehicle information and identify available charging capacity.

The test is the first of its kind in Japan and is part of the Kansai VPP Project, a demonstration of virtual power plants—systems that integrate many types of power sources to create a reliable and flexible power supply. The purpose is to build up technical expertise and collect and analyze data to evaluate the use of electric vehicles as power sources.