Cisco and Hyundai to bring “hyper-connected” car to production in 2019; software defined vehicle architecture

13 January 2018

At CES, Cisco and Hyundai Motor Company announced the coming production of a next-generation, hyperconnected car. Hyundai will feature this new in-vehicle network in their premium 2019 vehicles.

In 2016, Cisco and Hyundai reported plans to develop a vehicle with a new approach to communication. (Earlier post.) The companies said they would create a flexible and more secure platform that would offer a path to innovate and build on smart-vehicle solutions. With a unique combination of networking and auto expertise, the two companies agreed they could work at a faster pace together to disrupt the auto industry.

The two are developing a new platform that will drive innovation inside the car. It’s highly configurable and secure, and offers the flexibility to design and build new services. It will provide over-the-air updates and reduce the time it takes to bring new capabilities to market.

Software Defined Vehicle (SDV) architecture. This new, in-vehicle network sets the stage for adaptive technologies. It offers integrated, multi-layer security, as well as full end-to-end networking—allowing for true sensor integration. It will also enable new, high-speed services through an integration layer between software and legacy hardware.

The system will use 1Gbps Ethernet, significantly increasing in-vehicle bandwidth. The solutions will provide flexibility, lower costs, and improved security. By enabling IP and Ethernet services, legacy buses and devices will work together with the new Ethernet attached devices and services.

The companies are exploring applications such as integration into Hyundai datacenters for access to real-time data, connecting cars to city infrastructure, or communicating with lights and parking meters.



