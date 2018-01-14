« Bee’ah to add 50 Tesla Semis to fleet; first in Middle East | Main

Print this post

VW unveils 2019 Jetta at Detroit; MQB-based, lower price

14 January 2018

Volkswagen of America, Inc., unveiled the new 2019 Jetta at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. The Jetta is one of the world’s most successful sedans, with more than 17 million models sold worldwide since it was introduced in 1979; more than 3.2 million of those vehicles have been sold in the United States.

The new generation is now based off of Volkswagen’s MQB platform; compared with the current car, the new Jetta grows outside in every direction. It offers a longer wheelbase—105.7 inches compared to 104.4 inches—with shorter overhangs, and is longer, wider and taller than the outgoing model. The increased exterior proportions add up to more interior space than the previous car as well.





The new Jetta will continue to be powered by Volkswagen’s 1.4-liter turbocharged and direct-injection TSI engine, making 147 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque, the highest in the compact sedan class.

The power is taken to the front wheels via a new standard six-speed manual transmission, with an eight-speed automatic transmission optional on the base model and standard on higher trims. Automatic transmission models come standard with a Start/Stop system designed to improve fuel efficiency.

The driver-oriented cockpit features an infotainment screen placed high in the dashboard, making all vehicle information easily accessible to the driver. Every Jetta offers standard Driver Personalization with up to four driver settings. Dependent on trim, customizable features include: driver seat memory, driver assistance system preferences, temperature, Volkswagen Digital Cockpit arrangement (if equipped), ambient lighting color, radio presets, navigation view, and more.





Jetta SEL and SEL Premium models feature a standard Volkswagen Digital Cockpit display, offering drivers a reconfigurable display of key data and the ability to position navigation data front and center for easy viewing. The available Volkswagen Car-Net system provides a suite of connected vehicle services, including standard App-Connect technology that offers compatible smartphone integration with the three major platforms: Apple Car Play, Android Auto and MirrorLink.

A rearview camera comes standard and available features include: Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking (Front Assist); Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Traffic Alert; Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), upgraded for use in stop and go traffic; High Beam Control (Light Assist); and Lane Departure Warning (Lane Assist), which actively helps the driver steer the car back into its lane should the vehicle start drifting into another lane without using the turn signal.

In addition, the 2019 Jetta offers a combination of both passive and active safety systems that are engineered to meet or exceed current crash regulations. These systems include the class-exclusive Automatic Post-Collision Braking System.

Despite all the additional premium features and technology, the all-new 2019 Jetta pricing starts at $18,545—$100 less than the outgoing base model.

The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta will be available in S, SE, SEL, and SEL Premium trim levels and is expected to arrive at US Volkswagen dealers in the second quarter of 2018. An R-Line trim will join the lineup at launch and features sportier styling, exclusive interior and exterior design elements, R-Line badging, and the XDS electronic differential.