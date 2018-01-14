« DOE analysis suggests rapid convergence of FCEV and BEV TCOs; FCEVs less expensive for majority of LDV fleet by 2040; mass compounding | Main

Bee’ah to add 50 Tesla Semis to fleet; first in Middle East

14 January 2018

Bee’ah, the UAE’s fastest growing environmental management company has ordered 50 Tesla Semis—the first and largest fleet of Tesla Semi trucks in the Middle East.

The incoming Tesla Semi trucks, which enter production in 2019, will primarily be used for waste collection and transportation, including transportation of materials for recovery.

They will also add to Bee’ah’s growing fleet of vehicles, which total more than 1,000 today, and continue upgrading the organization’s transport options in making the fleet as eco-friendly as possible.

Earlier this year, Bee’ah made a major investment with Tesla to fit the company’s world-leading Powerpack battery technology at Bee’ah’s net zero energy headquarter complex, which is currently under construction. The Tesla batteries will store solar energy to power the building, and any excess electricity generated will be fed directly into Sharjah’s main power supply grid.