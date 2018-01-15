« Jumbo signs LOI to order new LNG-powered offshore Heavy Lift Crane Vessel; world’s largest X-BOW | Main | Achates Power and Aramco Services Company partner on opposed-piston engine projects; Opposed-Piston Gasoline Compression Ignition (OPGCI) »

Print this post

Ford says it will more than double previously announced investment in electrification; $11B by 2022, 40 electrified vehicles

15 January 2018

Ford will boost its investment in electrification to $11 billion by 2022, said Executive Chairman Bill Ford, speaking at the Detroit Auto Show. In 2015, Ford had said it would invest an additional $4.5 billion to add 13 electrified vehicles to its portfolio by 2020. (Earlier post.)

At the time, the $4.5 billion was Ford’s largest-ever electrified vehicle investment in a five-year period.

Also speaking at the Detroit Auto Show, Raj Nair, president of Ford North America, said the the company is developing 16 battery electric vehicles by 2022 and 24 hybrid and plug-in vehicles.

Ford currently offers the battery-electric Focus, the Fusion and C-MAX hybrids and plug-in hybrids, and the Lincoln MKZ hybrid, for a total of six electrified vehicles.