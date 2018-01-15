« NASA and DLR to conduct joint flight tests on alternative fuel emissions with focus on ice crystals | Main | Ford says it will more than double previously announced investment in electrification; $11B by 2022, 40 electrified vehicles »

Jumbo signs LOI to order new LNG-powered offshore Heavy Lift Crane Vessel; world’s largest X-BOW

15 January 2018

Jumbo, a heavy lift shipping and offshore transportation and installation contractor, recently signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with China Merchants Industry Holdings (CMIH) for the provision of the detailed engineering and construction of a new DP2 Heavy Lift Crane Vessel (HLCV) estimated to be delivered in the first quarter of 2020. The vessel will be powered by dual fuel engines and has the ability to run on natural gas (LNG).

The hull will be outfitted with a state-of-the-art X-BOW enabling a significantly more consistent transit speed and offshore workability in severe weather conditions. With a vessel length of 185 meters and a width of 36 metres the HLCV will be the world’s largest X-BOW vessel.

The new HLCV will be further equipped with two offshore mast cranes with a lifting capacity of 2,200 and 400 tonnes respectively and with water depth ratings of 3,000m each. These cranes, designed and constructed by Huisman Equipment B.V., will enable Jumbo to meet customer demands for lifting capacities beyond what Jumbo’s offshore division can offer today. The new HLCV will also be equipped with a moon pool and is flex-lay prepared.

With this vessel, Jumbo will provide smarter and more cost efficient solutions to the following markets:

Installation of wind turbine foundations

Installation/decommissioning of fixed oil and gas facilities in shallow waters

Installation of moorings systems and floating structures in deeper waters

Installation of subsea structures, foundations and (flex-lay) tie-backs

Jumbo currently operates a fleet of ten heavy lift vessels which provide lifting capacities from 650 to 3,000mt.