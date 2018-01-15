« Volkswagen to invest >$3.3B in N American up to 2020; first MEB-based EV for US will be an SUV | Main | German OEMs have 16% of electric car market in US »
Mitsubishi Motors signs electric vehicles agreement with Vietnamese government
15 January 2018
Mitsubishi Motors Corporation signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the government of Vietnam under which they plan to explore how best to promote the use of electric vehicles (EVs) in the country.
Mitsubishi Motors will work with Vietnam Industry Agency (VIA) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) to conduct a joint study of efficient EV usage and the public policy programs and incentives that could support the accelerated adoption of sustainable automotive technology.
An Outlander PHEV and quick battery charger have been delivered to VIA – MOIT as part of the agreement.
Vietnam is seeking ways to reduce CO2 emissions and to produce cleaner air and greener cities. Mitsubishi Motors is considering another joint EV study in other cities in Vietnam as a test bed for environmentally conscious policies.
January 15, 2018
