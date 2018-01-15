« Mitsubishi Motors signs electric vehicles agreement with Vietnamese government | Main | 2019 Ram drops weight, gains 48V eTorque mild hybrid system »

German OEMs have 16% of electric car market in US

15 January 2018

German automakers have 16% of the electric car market in the US, according to Matthias Wissmann, President of the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA). Speaking at the organizations’s annual press conference at the Detroit Auto Show, Wissman observed that the 16% share of the electric car market is roughly double the German OEM’s share of the total light vehicle market.

Plug-in hybrid and battery-electric vehicle models from German automakers represent 35% of those types of models available on the US market, Wissman said. (Most of the German models are plug-in hybrids.)

With 7.9% share of the total light vehicle market, German OEMs are now in third place in the US behind the Big Three and the Japanese, and ahead of the Koreans.

German share of the passenger car market rose from 11.8% to 12.7%; the share of light trucks rose from 4.9% to 5.2%.