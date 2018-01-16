« EPA fuel economy report finds weight and power leveling off, footprint stable | Main | Infiniti Q Inspiration concept designed with autonomy, VC-Turbo variable compression ratio engine in mind »

Print this post

Evea study estimates 69% reduction in GHG emissions for Global Bioenergies’ fully renewable ETBE compared to fossil gasoline

16 January 2018

Life-cycle analysis specialist EVEA has estimated that fully renewable ETBE produced by the Global Bioenergies’ IBN-One plant would enable 69% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared to fossil gasoline. This figure was calculated for the current design planned for the IBN-One plant using a greenhouse gases emissions calculator based on 2BSVS, compliant with the Renewable Energy Directive.

As part of the ISOPROD project financed by the Investissements d’Avenir program and operated by the ADEME, Evea performed an assessment of the environmental impact of the future renewable isobutene plant IBN-One. The LCA focused on the production of renewable isobutene derived from sugar beet under the IBN-One plant design in collaboration with Cristal Union, partner of Global Bioenergies in this joint-venture. (Earlier post.)

In terms of usage and end-of-life, we analyzed several dimensions of environmental footprint, greenhouse gases emissions being one of them. Our analysis led to eco-design recommendations which will be implemented in the process. We are proud to have been selected for assessing and improving the environmental performance of such an innovative and possibly game-changing technology. —Samuel Causse, Agro-Resources & Green Chemistry department manager at EVEA

The preliminary results of the analysis according to the greenhouse gases emissions calculator compliant with the Renewable Energy Directive showed that fully renewable ETBE (Ethyl Tert-Butyl Ether), produced from renewable isobutene and bioethanol, is associated with a reduction of 69% of CO 2 equivalent emissions if compared to fossil gasoline.

These results will have to be confirmed after an audit on site and a peer review of the LCA. ETBE is today incorporated in gasoline at volumes of up to 23%. Fully renewable ETBE holds the potential to incorporate 2.7 times more renewable energy in gasoline than using traditional biofuels.