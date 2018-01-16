« Evea study estimates 69% reduction in GHG emissions for Global Bioenergies’ fully renewable ETBE compared to fossil gasoline | Main | Kia introduces more fuel-efficient Gen 3 2019 Forte; first “Smart Stream” powertrain »

Infiniti Q Inspiration concept designed with autonomy, VC-Turbo variable compression ratio engine in mind

16 January 2018

Infiniti unveiled its Q Inspiration Concept at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Previewing a new generation of Infiniti vehicles, the Q Inspiration Concept proposes how an innovative VC-Turbo variable compression ratio engine powertrain (earlier post), next-level autonomous drive technologies, and a unique human-centric interior could enrich the experience of drivers in the mid-size sedan segment.

The Q Inspiration Concept is meant to demonstrate future technologies and will not be available for sale.





The Q Inspiration powertrain combines turbocharged gasoline power with the torque and efficiency of a hybrid or diesel engine. VC-Turbo continually transforms, adjusting its compression ratio to optimize power and fuel efficiency, resulting in the smart application of power for greater driver control.

As a mid-size sedan concept, the Q Inspiration previews other near-future applications for INFINITI’s variable compression ratio VC-Turbo engine technology.

Realizing the next stage in vehicle autonomy for INFINITI, ProPILOT enables drivers to delegate more stressful driving tasks to the car, and enjoy an enhanced ability to respond to hazards. With the system acting as a co-pilot, the driver always retains ultimate control.

Representing the next step in INFINITI design, the exterior of the Q Inspiration Concept features clear and concise lines with dynamic and confident proportions. It is the first manifestation of INFINITI’s new form language for an era of advanced powertrains. The concept eschews classical sedan forms with its coupe-like appearance and elongated silhouette, presenting INFINITI’s design vision for vehicles in this segment.

The intelligently packaged four-cylinder VC-Turbo has liberated INFINITI’s designers from the constraints of powertrain architecture to realize a spacious interior. Modern technology and craftsmanship merge inside the cabin, presented in a way that enables, rather than distracts, the driver.