BMW makes SCR standard on all diesels in future; more models to receive GPF (including i8); new diesel engine for X3

BMW is making a number of adjustments to its powertrain lineup from spring 2018, including new diesel aftertreatment systems for its smaller diesel models; gasoline particulate filters on more gasoline models; and a new diesel engine for the X3.

SCR. BMW ensures maximum effective reduction of diesel NO x emissions from its larger vehicles by using an SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) system. As from the spring of 2018, BMW BluePerformance technology with AdBlue injection will also become available as standard on all diesel models of the BMW 1 Series, BMW 2 Series, BMW 3 Series and BMW 4 Series.

Furthermore, following the BMW X1 xDrive20d, the BMW xDrive18d and the BMW X1 sDrive18d will be fitted with the SCR system. In the case of the BMW X1 xDrive18d and the BMW X1 sDrive 18d, the optimized reduction of emissions is linked to the introduction of a new, now dual-fed exhaust system.

GPF. From March 2018, additional BMW gasoline-fueled models will feature a gasoline engine particulate filter (GPF) for optimum reduction of particulates resulting from gasoline direct injections engines.

After the introduction of this exhaust gas purification technology in July 2017 on the BMW 220i Coupe, the BMW 230i Coupe, the BMW 220i Convertible, the BMW 230i Convertible, the BMW X3 xDrive20i and the BMW X3 xDrive30i, additional series are now to follow.

From March 2018, exhaust aftertreatment systems on the BMW 420i Coupe/BMW 420i xDrive Coupe, the BMW 430i Coupe/BMW 430i xDrive Coupe, the BMW X1 sDrive18 and the plug-in hybrid sports car BMW i8 Coupe will be additionally fitted with a gasoline particulate filter.

New X3 diesel. In the new BMW X3 xDrive25d, a particularly powerful four-cylinder diesel engine will be coupled with the standard 8-speed Steptronic transmission and intelligent four-wheel drive technology.

The BMW TwinPower Turbo technology featured on the 2-liter power unit comprises a two-stage charging system and Common Rail direct injection operating at a maximum pressure of 2,500 bar.

The engine delivers a maximum torque of 500 N·m and accelerates the BMW X3 xDrive25d from 0 to 100/km in 6.8 seconds. The car’s high efficiency is reflected in a combined fuel consumption of 6.1 to 5.8 liters per 100 kilometres (38.5 to 40.5 mpg US) and CO 2 emissions of 160 to 154 grams per kilometer (provisional figures as per EU test cycle, depending on selected tire size).

From March 2018, the number of BMW models equipped as standard with an 8-speed Steptronic transmission will also increase. The BMW 320d xDrive Sedan, the BMW 320d xDrive Touring and the BMW 320d xDrive Gran Turismo will also benefits from this technology.

Moreover, the 8-speed Steptronic transmission will also come as standard on additional BMW 4 Series models: the BMW 420i xDrive Coupe and the BMW 430i Coupe as well as the BMW 420d xDrive Gran Coupe.