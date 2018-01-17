INFINITI will offer mix of BEV and e-POWER vehicles from 2021; 50% of global sales by 2025
INFINITI Motor Company will introduce new vehicles with electrified powertrains from 2021, said Nissan Chief Executive Officer Hiroto Saikawa at the Automotive News World Congress in Detroit. INFINITI will offer a mix of pure electric vehicles (EV) and e-POWER series hybrid vehicles (earlier post), demonstrating the full range of low-emission vehicle technology available to INFINITI as the premium brand of Nissan Motor Company.
Nissan’s e-POWER borrows from the EV technology in the Nissan LEAF. Unlike the all-battery-electric powertrain of the LEAF, e-POWER adds a small gasoline engine to charge the high-output battery when necessary, eliminating the need for an external charger while offering the same high-output. Nissan says that although e-POWER uses a much smaller battery than the LEAF, it delivers the same driving experience as a full EV.
Saikawa said that INFINITI Customers can expect beautifully designed vehicles such as the Q Inspiration concept shown in Detroit (earlier post), with a whole new level of electrified driving performance as an evolution of INFINITI’s current powertrains.
As a result of this emphasis on low-emission technology, INFINITI expects more than half its global sales to be electric vehicles by 2025.
